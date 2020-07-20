The internet is alive with demos of GPT-3, the latest artificial intelligence tool to have you questioning the veracity of what you see online. Should we be nervous?

Our main discussion: GPT-3

Generative pertained transformer-3 – or GPT-3 as it’s better known – absolutely took over the internet this weekend.

It’s a new AI language model that can do some truly incredible things, from writing poetry to composing business memos to generating functioning code from natural language descriptions.

In this episode of the Breakdown, NLW provides a 101-level overview of GPT-3, including:

What an AI language model is

Why AI for language is more difficult than image-based AI

The background of OpenAI, the Elon Musk-backed project behind GPT-3

Some examples of what GPT-3 can do

Why reasoning and narrative still elude the technology

