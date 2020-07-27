The price of gold reached a new all-time intraday high of $1,942 Monday, extending a rally that started in 2019.
- A record high for the yellow metal comes during an approximately 28% rally since January.
- Gold’s previous record high of $1,924 was reached on Sept. 6, 2011.
- Bitcoin, often viewed as digital gold, soared to $11,400 as the stalwart cryptocurrency keeps pace with gold.
- Bitcoin gained more than 13% over the past 24 hours, according to OnChainFX.
