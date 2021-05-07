Exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuer ClearShares has changed one of its ETF ticker symbols from $BTC back to its original symbol, $PIFI.

Last month, the issuer changed the ticker symbol to $BTC at the same time that Grayscale, the world’s largest digital asset manager, took an equity stake in the company. Grayscale is a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, CoinDesk’s parent company.

Neither ClearShares nor Grayscale would comment on whether the ticker conversion was part of a future bitcoin ETF, but Grayscale did say that its ownership stake in ClearShares was part of its “long-term commitment to bring digital currency ETFs to market.”