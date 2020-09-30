The attention may have been with DeFi when it was warm, but as the cold winds of COVID-19 return fears and election volatility blow, bitcoin is resuming narrative dominance.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today on the Brief:

Coinbase offers severance to employees who want to leave over new politics policy

Long-term job cuts hamper any idea of V-shaped recovery

Last chance for a stimulus package before the U.S. presidential election

Our main discussion is a narrative shift from DeFi back to bitcoin.

Over the summer, DeFi led the crypto charge. From growth in total value locked to narrative dominance to even leadership in the all important category of crypto drama, DeFi was it.