1inch, the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol for routing trades, has released a wallet for Apple’s iPhone.
- The iOS app will offer a similar experience as the web version but with the convenience and simplicity of being mobile, such as being able to approve and confirm transactions with an Apple Watch.
- The app will also feature encrypted backup to Apple iCloud, allowing users to migrate between different devices.
- 1inch routes trading orders for tokens on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).
- 1inch went live on BSC in February as a hedge against Ethereum’s ability to handle increased transaction loads.
- 1inch is one of the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregators, with 24-hour trading volume of $201 million on Ethereum and $113 million on BSC, according to DeBank.
