The FCC’s Net Neutrality Ruling Is Good News for Web3 Startups

The development of packet-switching protocols – like TCP/IP, which makes the modern Internet possible – took this evolution a giant step further. Today, a voice call is just a set of data packets that the network is tasked with delivering from the device where it originates to the device where it terminates. Same for a web page, a YouTube video or a ChatGPT session. These are all just packets of data that travel over the network. And net neutrality says that the network providers can’t discriminate by prioritizing sending data packets from some commercial providers over others.