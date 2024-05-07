What Visa’s ‘Organic’ Stablecoin Report Misses

Indeed, stablecoins have emerged as one of the clear areas of crypto that seem to have both a clear product-market fit and real-life users. Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer, brought in an enviable $4.5 billion in profit in the first financial quarter of the year. This is just part of the reason why everyone and their mother seems to want in the game, from established financial institutions (including Visa!) to blockchain upstarts.