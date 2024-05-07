The U.S. Government’s Hypocritical Case Against Tornado Cash

For those who don’t know the history of The Onion Layer project , it was created in 1995 by three scientists at the Naval Research Lab for the express purpose of using the internet (recently opened from strict government and academic use) without being tracked. It was jointly funded by the Naval Research Lab and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and eventually, in 2006, became Tor, the primary browser of the dark (or unindexed) web. Tor was created and used by the U.S. government for passing along and receiving coded intelligence messages, protecting the identities of agents and dissidents. It relies on the exact same principles as Tornado Cash. It has many users, without discretion as to whether the nature of the user or transaction is legal and exists to shield the privacy of particular users (i.e. for the exact same reasons).