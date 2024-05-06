‘AI-Agents Will Do Crypto Transactions’: Arif Khan on the Future of Crypto-AI

If you can bake ownership into the design structure of what you're building, then you're sort of reversing the power dynamic. And that means, for example, at a very, very basic level, it means if you are a creator, if you own an asset, or if you own aspects of your words — and if you've licensed it out, or it's part of a chain of provenance, you are now part of an equation where for anything that's trained on it, you get some level of compensation down the line. This is very complex to do at scale.