Institutional Digital Assets: The Future of Finance Is Here

The most recent headline was BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, joining the forward thinking business minds in launching a blockchain-based tokenized fund backed by U.S. Treasuries (BUIDL) and on a public blockchain to boot. Giants like Franklin Templeton, Hamilton Lane and Wisdom Tree have tokenized ‘40 Act funds . KKR, Apollo and Hamilton Lane have also tokenized private equity funds. Tokenization of the repo market and real cost shavings has been shown by JP Morgan. Societe Generale, HSBC and the European Bank have issued tokenized bonds. These are only a few.



Annelise Osborne is a speaker at Consensus 2024 and the author of “From Hoodies to Suits: Innovating Digital Assets for Traditional Finance,” out in June and available for purchase now.