Spot Bitcoin ETFs Are Just the Beginning for Wall Street

Dimon started his finance career as a stockbroker in 1982, following in the footsteps of both his father and grandfather. He has previously spoken about the encroachment of fintech startups into Wall Street; he also likely remembers well the innovations — and resulting upheaval — caused by Nasdaq’s launch and NYSE’s subsequent digitization via the 1984 launch of SuperDOT (NYSE’s electronic routing overhaul) that kicked off the trend of brokers leaving the trading floor to sit behind a computer.