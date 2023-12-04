LOGIK: Tieshun 'Pacman' Roquerre 'Knows His S--t'
The artist made an NFT of the Blur and Blast founder for our Most Influential package.
As part of our special NFT series, we asked the artist LOGIK to make an image of Tieshun 'Pacman' Roquerre, founder of Blur and Blast.
We spoke with LOGIK about his work for the question and answer below.
Tell us about how or why you became an artist. And why did I choose to create NFTs?
Ever since I was a kid, it was just like, what was put in front of me. It wasn't enough. I wanted to create my own. I had early exposure to copious amounts of film because my dad worked for an advertising company and also later a movie distribution company. So I had early access to all the films and I got to see so many worlds being built. French noir films, anime, black films, horror dramas. And I got the promotional copy.
I grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, grew up in Ferguson. When leaving that place, I got to go to those magical places that I got to witness on television or whatever. I think I was just drawn to it. I was already artistic as like I drew in class. And when I really got to see Disney World, and all those things, I was like, I want me one of those. And also, I wanted to create something more vibrant and exciting than my environment. And I think I was just ultimately bored with what life has to offer, I guess, that I wanted people to create and experience things.
Talk about your artistic approach to creating an image for this year’s Most Influential.
I really took a look at Pacman. He is a change agent in regards to the Web3 or NFT marketplaces.
I took some of the elements of his name and blurred IO a little bit more. Head on and Rick are blatant or literal. So you'll, you'll see notes of Blur, you'll see notes of Pac Man, you'll see notes of market up and down. Because sometimes when I look at NFT, and it's just a single image, and it doesn't do anything; kind gets out of boring. So when people look in their wallets to see this particular image, it'll be different depending on how the market is performing.
Who do you think are the most influential NFT artists a day?
Wow, crazy. Good question. I have to give a shout out to Terrell Jones. I'm about to get a shout out to Latasha. Then you get into the people I tend not to hold on to their names too much. But I think popular is like relative.
Describe your style in three words.
Dope as fuck. That's it. That's three words.
