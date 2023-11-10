Getting Ready for Bitcoin's Catalysts

3. Futures make it easier for investors to short. No "locate" or borrow is necessary, just simply sell to gain short exposure. Bitcoin and ether are no strangers to volatility. While some investors might embrace that, others are far more risk-averse. Selling futures contracts could well play a part in their strategy. Investors who like more risk can sell (short) futures to try and profit from bitcoin or ether’s downside moves. Other investors, meanwhile, can sell (short) futures to hedge the bitcoin or ether they already own. This way, they can offset some losses if their crypto portfolio takes a dive.