Why Institutional Allocation to Crypto Is on the Rise

Furthermore, recent wins in the courts are establishing powerful precedents that are working to establish rules of the road for the crypto industry. Perhaps most notable among these was the decision handed down by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres this summer in U.S. vs. Ripple Labs. In her opinion, Judge Torres stated that programmatic sales of XRP tokens to retail investors on public exchange platforms did not meet the criteria of an unregistered offering of securities, providing a framework for how we might think about the treatment of token sales. While challenges and uncertainties persist, these recent developments among many others suggest a positive-trending regulatory environment in the U.S.