The Other FTX Case

First, the new indictment included a variant of bank fraud that prosecutors have advanced as requiring mere proof of a scheme to obtain funds under the custody or control of a bank through false or fraudulent “pretenses, representations or promises,” without a related intent to defraud the affected bank. In its most simple form, prosecutors have used this charge to pursue fraudsters making false statements on checks provided to a merchant, which are then presented to a bank by the merchant rather than the fraudster. But in recent years prosecutors have looked to this charge — in essence, a “no loss” bank fraud under 18 U.S.C. § 1344(2) – in both the cryptocurrency space and the traditional correspondent banking space.