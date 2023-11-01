It’s Time for Web3 Games to Embrace Play AND Earn

As a first step to getting traditional gamers interested in exploring Web3, games need to move away from the play-to-earn model to a vision that more fully embraces the original gaming ethos: fun! This means that before Web3 games can offer players ownership of in-game assets, game developers need to focus on the elements that draw players to games in the first place: evocative worlds, great storytelling, frictionless game-play experience, a sense of community and the ability to hone in-game skills.