Regulatory Clarity Won’t Bring an End to Crypto Risk

These company-like structures, complete with ecosystem tokens, are being used to fund and pay for a whole wave of new digital products and services. Some of them are just fun, but others are ambitious efforts to re-imagine how we manage computing, storage and even real-world assets. There is huge upside for the firms and people involved. Token sales that fund these initiatives are a form of crowdfunding and if startups can do this off-chain (and they can), there’s no reason they should not be able to do so in a well-regulated on-chain market.