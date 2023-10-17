Why Power Is Passing to Courts to Make US Crypto Policy

The third legal development giving rise to judicial and state power is the recent trend of agencies to pursue “regulation by enforcement.” Agencies are increasingly turning to courts to establish policies, rather than using the notice-and-comment procedures of the rulemaking process. Professors Chris Brummer, Yesha Yadav, and David Zaring outlined this issue well in a forthcoming article. This trend is especially notable in the context of digital assets and securities regulation. The SEC has been criticized by its own commissioners for its enforcement-heavy approach to regulation. Ironically, agencies appear to be increasingly abdicating their own authority. If the matters don’t settle, the SEC is turning to judges to make decisions on important legal issues.