The Ripple Effects of a Spot Market Bitcoin ETF

Considering it appears BlackRock’s bitcoin ETF would be backed by actual bitcoin, and would therefore require the asset manager to purchase as much bitcoin as the ETFs it sells, it’s quite clear it will boost the price of the cryptocurrency. On its face, however, institutional interest in bitcoin and crypto isn’t new. After the Winklevoss twins — yes, those Winklevoss twins — filed the first bitcoin ETF in 2013, several major financial institutions like UBS, Citi, Barclays and more showed interest in crypto and blockchain. And all this was before the 2017 bull run.