Sam Bankman-Fried: the Liar?

Reportedly, when Bankman-Fried quit Jane Street, the quant trading firm on Wall St. that serves as a halfway house for many a high-achieving graduate of MIT and Stanford University, he was not immediately escorted off the premises. Despite the firm being as secretive as they come — it makes its money often on the razor’s edge of proprietary information it doesn’t want to get out — SBF was allowed to stay at the firm after announcing his intention to quit. This is because, as Bloomberg’s Annie Massa, Hannah Miller and Max Chafkin noted in their “Spellcaster” podcast, SBF said he was leaving to pursue work in the non-profit sector.