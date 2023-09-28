Using Proof-of-Stake for a Decentralized Credit Bureau

The traditional model of a validator network is to pay rewards to a validator node for producing blocks and validating rewards, and punishing nodes – which is called slashing – by taking away their stake when they misbehave, which entail failing to maintain the node, behaving maliciously or other blockchain malfeasance. You can also use validation to incentivize a contest. For example, you can divide a network into modelers (who are machine learning engineers earning bounties by creating accurate models) and creators, who create data science challenges for the modelers to tackle, in this case an accurate credit score generated from on-chain information.