Desperately Seeking Crypto’s Killer App

But P2P connection doesn’t have to be just messaging. One of my favorite actions in Web3 is connecting my wallet to Uniswap or Aave. Each time I do it, it still feels magical, empowering, and best of all, damn convenient. On the other hand, my most frustrating experiences in Web2 are when I try to login, register, identify myself, or pay for things. I simply don’t understand why 30 years into the web, I’m still filling out tediously long forms, which often ask for the same information, again and again. It’s soul-destroying.