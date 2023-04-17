Who Really Benefits From CBDCs? It’s Not the Public

What about privacy? Banks do ask a long list of questions and make customers jump through several hoops. But it would be a mistake to think a CBDC is a solution when much of this information is collected because the government has deputized banks as law enforcement investigators under the 1970 Bank Secrecy Act regime. Although privacy enhancing technology is available, central bankers from the Federal Reserve to the European Central bank have already said anonymity is off the table. In other words, a CBDC may very well be the capstone in the Bank Secrecy Act regime.