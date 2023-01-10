The Macroeconomic Crypto Climate, Explained

Over the summer, Three Arrows Capital, Celsius Network and Voyager Digital failed shortly after the collapse of UST, the stablecoin project led by Do Kwon, who promised that a token called LUNA would help its stablecoin, worth tens of billions of dollars at the time, maintain parity with the U.S. dollar. The whole thing unraveled when investors lost confidence in the mechanism, bringing financial ruin to companies exposed to the coin. Then, as the crypto winter set in, another set of companies, among them CoinDesk sister company Genesis and BlockFi, went into crisis mode after the behemothic crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy protection after a CoinDesk article exposed a huge hole in FTX’s finances.