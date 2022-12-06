Most Influential Blockchain Projects

Before it became the largest decentralized spot exchange in the world, Uniswap started out in 2016 as an idea in a Reddit post written by Vitalik Buterin, which explored the concept of AMMs and the creation of decentralized exchanges (DEX) that didn’t require a traditional order book. After seeing Vitalk’s vision and receiving encouragement from the Ethereum Foundation to learn how to code, Hayden Adams went on to launch Uniswap two years later.