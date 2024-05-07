Bitcoin
$63,522.11-1.04%
Ethereum
$3,063.52-3.65%
Binance Coin
$587.70-1.16%
Solana
$154.20+3.75%
XRP
$0.53568796+0.24%
Dogecoin
$0.15548095-4.47%
Toncoin
$5.83-2.12%
Cardano
$0.44756920-3.03%
Avalanche
$36.68-3.09%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002363-4.95%
Tron
$0.11863900-2.31%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$63,393.38-1.25%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Countdown to ConsensusThe largest and longest running event that covers all sides of crypto and Web3
22
DAYS
05
HR
47
MIN
57
SEC
Finance

Revolut's Crypto Exchange Goes Live for Experienced Traders

London-based Revolut, which has more than 40 million customers worldwide, has developed Revolut X to compete with leading crypto exchanges

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconMay 7, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. UTC
Revolut (Kaysha/ Unsplash)
Revolut (Kaysha/ Unsplash)
10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now
  • Revolut told customers it was set to introduce a crypto exchange in February.
  • Revolut is among the first banks to build a standalone exchange to offer customers crypto trading.
VolumeMuteUnmute

Should You Sell in May and Go Away?

  • Bitcoin ETFs Are Still 'Wildly Successful': Kraken Head of Strategy
    11:52
    Bitcoin ETFs Are Still 'Wildly Successful': Kraken Head of Strategy
  • Polymarket Bettors Put Their Money on Trump Being Convicted Before Election Day
    01:09
    Polymarket Bettors Put Their Money on Trump Being Convicted Before Election Day
  • Robinhood Shares Fall After Wells Notice From SEC; Crypto's Guard Against Hacks
    02:23
    Robinhood Shares Fall After Wells Notice From SEC; Crypto's Guard Against Hacks
  • MoonPay and PayPal Partnership Brings 'Better User Experience': MoonPay CEO
    00:56
    MoonPay and PayPal Partnership Brings 'Better User Experience': MoonPay CEO

    • Digital bank Revolut's crypto exchange Revolut X is now available to professional cryptocurrency traders.

    London-based Revolut, which has more than 40 million customers worldwide, has developed Revolut X to compete with leading crypto exchanges.

    Having allowed the buying and selling of crypto within its app for several years, Revolut told customers in February that it was set to introduce an exchange.

    The standalone exchange is designed to entice users to trade through it rather than buying and selling with the Revolut app by offering lower fees. Revolut will charge zero fees to the maker of a trade and 0.09% to the taker, according to an emailed announcement on Tuesday.

    While some banks offer cryptocurrency trading to customers in some form, Revolut is among the first to build a standalone crypto exchange for this purpose.

    Read More: Crypto Exchange Coinbase Had a Blowout First Quarter: Analysts

    Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.



    Disclosure

    Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

    CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

    Jamie Crawley
    Jamie Crawley

    Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

    Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

    Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

    Read more about
    RevolutCrypto Exchange