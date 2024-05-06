Jack Dorsey Leaves BlueSky Board, Touts 'Freedom Technology' of X and Nostr

Dorsey, in a post on X on Saturday called upon his followers to use “freedom technology” such as X, and to not depend on corporations “to grant you rights.” He said something very similar on Nostr, the open source protocol aimed at enabling a fully decentralized, censorship-resistant social media experience, where he's been very active in past weeks and to which in 2022 he donated 14 bitcoin (worth about $245,000 at the time) to the protocol's founder.