MoonPay Users Can Now Buy Crypto Via PayPal

We are the first company to do this with PayPal, and it was a long process to get them comfortable,” Soto-Wright said in an interview. “We process billions of dollars on debit and credit cards in terms of cryptocurrency, and we think this is going to be a big step up for us in terms of helping us reach more customers, people that may have had their card declined from one of their banks. Nobody’s fault; it’s just the banks; banks sometimes reject crypto companies.”