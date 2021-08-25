Budweiser is getting frothy on non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
- Budweiser USA changed its Twitter profile picture Tuesday to that of a rocket ship designed by NFT artist Tom Sachs.
- Crypto watchers says the beer company also purchased the Beer.eth domain name for 30 ether, or roughly $95,000.
- "Budweiser is taking its first steps into the NFT universe," an Anheuser-Busch InBev spokesperson told CoinDesk via email. "We're excited to support Tom Sachs and his Rocket Factory project and join this incredible community."
- A link to the DNS (domain name system) address on NFT marketplace OpenSea shows the rocket displayed in Budweiser's Twitter profile was bought for 8 ETH ($25,000).
- Richard Oppy, vice president of global brands at Budweiser's parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, told CoinDesk last month the beer brand is investing in a new NFT media shop run by internet entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk.
- The shop, touted as a "long-term business play" by beer company executives, will see the intellectual property of Budweiser and other beer brands packaged and sold as NFTs.
