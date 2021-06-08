Crypto hedge fund BlockTower Capital has acquired rival hedge fund Gamma Point Capital in a $35 million deal announced Tuesday.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday afternoon, BlockTower CEO Matt Goetz said his company’s acquisition of Gamma Point, which has a unique strategy of market-neutral investing that seeks profit in both bull and bear markets, is intended to help BlockTower better navigate the current market volatility.

BlockTower’s acquisition of Gamma Point Capital is one of many crypto-related acquisitions in recent months, along with deals like Galaxy Digital’s acquisitions of Vision Hill and BitGo. This purchase, however, could suggest BlockTower is preparing for the realization that crypto’s latest bull market may be over.

Goetz believes that the market-neutral investment capabilities BlockTower gained in the acquisition will help the fund attract more price-sensitive institutional investors.