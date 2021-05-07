Bitcoin ( BTC ) held support at around $54,000 after buyers took profits at around the $58,000 resistance level on Thursday. The cryptocurrency was trading at about $56,500 at the time of writing.

Although the short-term trend is improving, traders have been quick to take profits on rallies. Slowing momentum is typical of a consolidation phase, which suggests traders are taking a breather following a nearly twofold price increase in BTC over the past year.