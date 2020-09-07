Trading volumes for crypto derivatives rebounded to record levels as bitcoin’s rally to $12,000 spurred on speculation, according to a newly released report.
- CryptoCompare said crypto derivative volumes rose 54% to more than $710 billion in August in its monthly Exchange Review.
- That's a new all-time high, with August's figures now far exceeding the $602 billion monthly volumes reported in May.
- Spot markets also experienced a surge in activity, with August trading volumes coming to $820 billion – nearly $400 billion up from July's numbers.
- Constantine Tsavliris, CryptoCompare's head of research, told CoinDesk that the surge in crypto derivative volumes was likely a result of last month's rally, which brought bitcoin from $9,200 to near $12,400 at its peak.
- Spot price movement and volatility were higher in August than July, said Tsavliris.
- As a rule, this generally leads to greater trading activity for cryptocurrencies and their derivatives.
- Derivative volumes soared to then-record highs in May due to speculation surrounding the bitcoin halving event.
- Volumes in March were also high, primarily as a result of the pandemic and the ensuing global sell-off in both crypto and traditional markets.
- Derivative volumes in June and July were lower, at $445 billion and $393 billion respectively, when volatility was stuck in the doldrums.
