As Zimbabwe embarks on its fifth bout of hyperinflation in modern history, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another bitcoin news roundup.
Today's stories:
Bitcoin is still outperforming the top traditional financial assets so far in 2020 – even after a dour performance this month.
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on Twitter: “Press Statement on the Suspension of Monetary Transactions on Phone Based Mobile Money Platforms… “
Witnesses will discuss stablecoins and tokenized dollars during Tuesday’s Senate Banking Committee hearing on the digitization of money.
