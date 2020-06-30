As Zimbabwe embarks on its fifth bout of hyperinflation in modern history, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another bitcoin news roundup.

Today's stories:

Bitcoin is still outperforming the top traditional financial assets so far in 2020 – even after a dour performance this month.

Witnesses will discuss stablecoins and tokenized dollars during Tuesday’s Senate Banking Committee hearing on the digitization of money.

NYT: India Bans TikTok and Dozens of Other Chinese Apps