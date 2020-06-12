While fears of a “great monetary inflation” have driven the recent bitcoin narrative, other aspects like censorship resistance and peaceful protest matter just as much.

Why bitcoin sold off

A bank-the-unbanked narrative for the digital dollar

It’s Dave Portnoy’s world and we’re all just living in it

Today’s main topic: Why inflation isn’t the only bitcoin narrative that matters.

When bitcoin’s halving coincided with the most aggressive central bank policy of all time, it set a clear narrative framework for bitcoin as an inflationary hedge. This was captured by people like legendary hedge fund investor Paul Tudor Jones, who warned of a “great monetary inflation.”

In this episode, NLW argues 1) that inflation could be a dangerous narrative to focus on too closely due to a number of countervailing deflationary forces, and 2) there are a variety of other narratives that are just as important to bitcoin, including:

Censorship resistance

Seizure-resistant asset

Currency controls and reshoring

Nations looking to escape USD system

Independent banking

Peaceful protest