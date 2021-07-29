Argo Blockchain, the U.K.-listed crypto mining company that’s planning a U.S. share sale this quarter, named CEO Peter Wall as interim chairman and expanded its board of directors.
- Wall replaces Ian Macleod until a new candidate is identified, the company said in a statement.
- The company, based in London, also appointed Finance Director Alex Appleton to the board and named Perry Hothi as chief technology officer.
- Three non-executive directors joined: Colleen Sullivan, the CEO of CMT Digital, Maria Perrella, previously the CFO of Canada-based MDA, and Sarah Gow, a former executive at Citigroup Asset Management.
- Non-executive directors James Savage, and Marco D'Attanasio left the company.
- Earlier this month Argo submitted a draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the sale of yet-to-be-determined number American Depositary Shares.
