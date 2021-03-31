Zora, a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has raised nearly $8 million in equity sales, according to regulatory documents seen by CoinDesk.

The documents show Zora Labs recently completed the funding round with five investors participating. Their identities were not immediately known and it was unclear at press time whether the raise includes October’s $2 million seed round.

Co-creator Jacob Horne, a Coinbase expat, did not return calls. Previous seed investors including streetwear designer Jeff Staple and Coinbase Ventures did not immediately return requests for comment.

Regardless of size, the raise demonstrates the accelerating flood of venture capital into the booming NFT ecosystem.

Dozens of crypto firms are raising millions – sometimes hundreds of millions – of dollars through equity sales. Especially in the NFT space.

Just yesterday, Dapper Labs, the creator of NBA Top Shot, announced a $305 million funding round; SuperRare, a gallery-esque NFT showroom, raised $9 million from Mark Cuban and others.