Zoom might not be a decentralized app but as the go-to video conferencing tool for crypto project communications, it is seen by many as an important enabler of the industry’s various decentralized communities. Harry Moseley, a technologist with an eclectic career who is now Zoom’s chief information officer, sat down with CoinDesk’s Michael Casey to talk about the product and the future of the decentralized workplace.

His first point is that talent isn’t evenly distributed. The only way to hire, he says, is to hire remotely.

“We have more jobs than we have people. It’s hard to attract talent where you operate. It's really hard, and has been hard for years,” he said. “How do you collaborate? How do you connect people in a geographically distributed workforce?”

“That's where Zoom plays a significant role because, as we all know, it’s not just the words, it's the tone. Most importantly, it's body language. If we all had our preferences, we'd rather meet together in a room. But that's not possible.”

In this video, Moseley also discusses the recent Zoom security breach that exposed some users to potential hacks. His goal? To never let it happen again.

Further, he believes there are trade-offs involving security, regulation and privacy. Each has to be taken into consideration.

“You have to be careful about the balance between security versus privacy versus regulation,” Moseley said. “If you have regulation it often goes too far to the right and then the big tech companies will be blocked from innovating,” he said. “And then there's also the perspective that you can put great technology in place from a security perspective. But then you have to change behaviors. You've got the millennials, you’ve got more senior people. Their experiences change in their security profile.”

