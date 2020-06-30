Zimbabwe’s central bank, seeking to block attempts to avoid the country’s hyperinflation, halted all transactions conducted by “mobile money agents” this week, and limited payment sizes through other processors.
- This impacts potentially up to 85% of all transactions.
- Residents with money stored in one of these mobile providers will need to visit a local bank to withdraw their funds.
- In a statement, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe said the move is necessary to "[p]rotect consumers on mobile money platforms which have been abused by unscrupulous and nonpartisan individuals and entities to create instability and inefficiencies in the economy."
