Decentralized finance (DeFi) portal Zerion has raised $8.2 million in a Series A funding round led by Mosaic Ventures.
- The investment, announced Wednesday, also included participation from CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group and existing investors Blockchain.com and Placeholder.
- The San Francisco-based company offers a portal to DeFi: Plug in your wallet address and see your crypto holdings visualized.
- The aesthetics are remarkably similar to those of Coinbase.
- Zerion, a competitor to other DeFi portals such as Zapper, has processed over $600 million in transactions year to date, the firm said.
- All assets that are tradable on Ethereum are tradable through Zerion with further support pending in the near future.
- "We already partially support Optimism, Polygon and Binance Smart Chain (BSC)," Zerion COO Vadim Koleoshkin told CoinDesk via email. "In Q3 we will have full support for rollups that have meaningful amount of users and Ethereum Virtual Machine chains like Polygon, BSC and others."
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.