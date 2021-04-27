Young South Koreans are reportedly turning to cryptocurrencies as a means of generating wealth in greater numbers , much to the chagrin of their employers.

Many of South Korea’s young workers aged in their 20s and 30s are leaving their average paying jobs to explore crypto day trading, according to a report by local news outlet The Chosun Ilbo on Tuesday.

Their goal is to escape poverty and amass enough wealth to buy a home, a dream many young people worldwide feel is out of reach.

“I face the reality of being unable to afford my own home no matter how hard I save up my salary,” said one anonymous worker cited in the report. “There is no other way than cryptocurrency investments for me to accumulate wealth.”

Some employers even threaten to block access to crypto trading websites during trading hours as employees check on price fluctuations continually throughout the day.

Many employers are experiencing an exodus in the workforce of young people who are looking to make their fortune trading amid the current crypto bull run.

This is particularly prominent in the IT industry, where professionals are quitting their jobs once their trades have brought them healthy profits.

The report cites success stories like Han Jung-soo who reportedly left his employer after three years because he accrued over $2.6 million through trading.