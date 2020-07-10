For a decade, Michael Krieger’s Liberty Blitzkrieg has been an essential alternative financial and cultural voice. As outrage culture ramps up, here’s why it’s ending.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
Today on the Brief:
- Hong Kong re-closes schools based on COVID-19 growth
- Coinbase explores direct U.S. exchange listing
- China starts selling stock, easing massive rally
Today's Interview: Michael Krieger
Our main conversation is with Liberty Blitzkrieg creator and editor Michael Krieger. Michael announced just before recording that he is done publishing on the LB site. He and NLW discuss:
- How Michael became disaffected while working on Wall Street during the Great Financial Crisis
- How Zero Hedge amplified Liberty Blitzkrieg and sent Michael on a decade-long writing path
- How Michael discovered bitcoin and the bitcoin community in 2012
- Why social media platforms need to be regulated with the principles of the First Amendment
- How all political parties use division to stay in power
- How outrage culture has become endemic, commodified and co-opted by existing power
- Why the only option to fight outrage culture is to opt out
Find our guest online:
Website: libertyblitzkrieg.com
Twitter: @LibertyBlitz
