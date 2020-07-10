For a decade, Michael Krieger’s Liberty Blitzkrieg has been an essential alternative financial and cultural voice. As outrage culture ramps up, here’s why it’s ending.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.

Today on the Brief:

Hong Kong re-closes schools based on COVID-19 growth

Coinbase explores direct U.S. exchange listing

China starts selling stock, easing massive rally

Today's Interview: Michael Krieger

Our main conversation is with Liberty Blitzkrieg creator and editor Michael Krieger. Michael announced just before recording that he is done publishing on the LB site. He and NLW discuss:

How Michael became disaffected while working on Wall Street during the Great Financial Crisis

How Zero Hedge amplified Liberty Blitzkrieg and sent Michael on a decade-long writing path

How Michael discovered bitcoin and the bitcoin community in 2012

Why social media platforms need to be regulated with the principles of the First Amendment

How all political parties use division to stay in power

How outrage culture has become endemic, commodified and co-opted by existing power

Why the only option to fight outrage culture is to opt out

Find our guest online: