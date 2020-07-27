Distributed public ledger Hedera Hashgraph’s native cryptocurrency HBAR is now available for purchase through Israel-based global fiat payment processor Simplex, the companies announced Monday. 

  • In a statement, Simplex said the integration will enable users to buy and sell hbar with a credit or debit card using its global platform. 
  • Simplex is an European Union-licensed financial institution that provides global fiat infrastructure to enable secure credit card processing for the crypto industry. It already supports a host of cryptocurrencies on its platform including bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), bitcoin cash (BCH), XRP and litecoin (LTC). 
  • Hedera Hashgraph launched its network in September and has since processed over 200 million transactions worldwide, the companies said.
  • Hedera had a shaky start; the hbar token crashed a month following its launch, and the company had to withhold tokens from investors in an effort to stabilize price.  
  • Hbar spiked earlier this year when Google announced it will be joining Hedera’s governing council, which includes other high-profile multinational firms including Boeing, Avery Dennison, IBM and Tata Communications. 
  • Earlier this year, Binance integrated Simplex into its platform to expand the range of fiat currencies users can use to purchase crypto. 

