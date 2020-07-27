Distributed public ledger Hedera Hashgraph’s native cryptocurrency HBAR is now available for purchase through Israel-based global fiat payment processor Simplex, the companies announced Monday.
- In a statement, Simplex said the integration will enable users to buy and sell hbar with a credit or debit card using its global platform.
- Simplex is an European Union-licensed financial institution that provides global fiat infrastructure to enable secure credit card processing for the crypto industry. It already supports a host of cryptocurrencies on its platform including bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), bitcoin cash (BCH), XRP and litecoin (LTC).
- Hedera Hashgraph launched its network in September and has since processed over 200 million transactions worldwide, the companies said.
- Hedera had a shaky start; the hbar token crashed a month following its launch, and the company had to withhold tokens from investors in an effort to stabilize price.
- Hbar spiked earlier this year when Google announced it will be joining Hedera’s governing council, which includes other high-profile multinational firms including Boeing, Avery Dennison, IBM and Tata Communications.
- Earlier this year, Binance integrated Simplex into its platform to expand the range of fiat currencies users can use to purchase crypto.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.