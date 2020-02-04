With Iowa election results still unconfirmed, Markets Daily is back and digging into the question: Would a blockchain have helped?
For early access before our regular noon Eastern Time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
Today's news:
- Pullback Ahead? Bitcoin Price Indicators Suggest Waning Bull Momentum
- Southern Indian State to Launch Dedicated Blockchain Incubator
- US Marshals Will Auction $40M in Bitcoin This Month
- Bitspark Fades Out Following COO Maxine Ryan's Departure
- ESCOBAR FOLD 2 – Foldable Smartphone 128 GB
- Iowa's Tally-by-App Experiment Fails
