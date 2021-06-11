Instadapp announced Friday the completion of a $10 million funding round that was led by Standard Crypto and included Andre Cronje, the founder of Yearn.Finance, a crypto investing platform.

Instadapp serves an important function in decentralized finance (DeFi): It bridges the gap between various projects by creating a so-called “middleware” layer that allows developers to build applications that are compatible between DeFi protocols and crypto payment gateways.

This is not the company’s first foray into fundraising. In 2019, the India-based team raised $2.4 million from prominent crypto investors, including Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures and others.

Instadapp’s funding round is one of many such investments into DeFi startups in recent months, despite the crypto market’s recent bearish turn.