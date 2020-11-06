In a year when the popular narrative says money printing went crazy, the host of “Making Sense/Eurodollar University” says the problem is actually too little money.
Emil Kalinowski is the host of “Making Sense/Eurodollar University” collaborations with Jeff Snider.
In this illuminating conversation, Emil and NLW discuss:
- How the global monetary order changed over the last 50 years
- The exact moment the world demonstrated it had too little money
- Why bitcoin and MMT are competing to shape the next generation of monetary thinking
- Why a big crash is coming, but we’ll be better on the other side
