The Breakdown weekly recap looks at bitcoin buying by Iran, JPM Coin and the latest round of lockdowns coming to Europe.
On this week’s weekly recap, NLW looks at:
- Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of a week where many investors went risk off, causing a drop in stocks and gold
- JPMorgan’s dramatic three-year attitude shift around bitcoin and crypto
- Iran stockpiling bitcoin to be able to pay for imports
- A new round of COVID-19 lockdowns and the stimulus that will follow
This week on The Breakdown:
- Monday | Hedge Funds Failures, Bankruptcies and Pandemic Fatigue
- Tuesday | JPMorgan Launches JPM Coin: Welcome to the Private Currency Era
- Wednesday | The ‘Everything Crash’ Is Coming? Markets Go Risk-Off as European Stocks See Worst Day in 5 Months
- Thursday | Mirage Recovery: What ‘Record’ GDP Growth Tells Us About the Economy
- Friday | Why Satoshi Chose Halloween to Release the Bitcoin White Paper
