The Breakdown weekly recap looks at bitcoin buying by Iran, JPM Coin and the latest round of lockdowns coming to Europe.

  • Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of a week where many investors went risk off, causing a drop in stocks and gold
  • JPMorgan’s dramatic three-year attitude shift around bitcoin and crypto 
  • Iran stockpiling bitcoin to be able to pay for imports
  • A new round of COVID-19 lockdowns and the stimulus that will follow

