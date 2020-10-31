The Breakdown weekly recap looks at bitcoin buying by Iran, JPM Coin and the latest round of lockdowns coming to Europe.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and Elliptic.

On this week’s weekly recap, NLW looks at:

Bitcoin’s resilience in the face of a week where many investors went risk off, causing a drop in stocks and gold

JPMorgan’s dramatic three-year attitude shift around bitcoin and crypto

Iran stockpiling bitcoin to be able to pay for imports

A new round of COVID-19 lockdowns and the stimulus that will follow

This week on The Breakdown: