Cryptocurrency ATM provider Coin Cloud is about to install its 2,000th kiosk with the placement of machines in stores of the popular, Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B, Coin Cloud said in a press release.

The Las Vegas-based company has been on a spree in recent months, increasing its installations from 1,250 kiosks in December. The H-E-B pilot program calls for machines at 29 locations in the Houston area, according to a Houston Chronicle report.

But Coin Cloud has placed more than 200 machines at CAL’s Convenience stores and 300 kiosks at United Natural Foods (UNFI) customer locations. In a March conference call, UNFI President Chris Testa said that the kiosks could appear in as many as 4,000 locations that the retail service provider serves. At the time, UNFI and Coin Cloud had partnered on 80 contracts with retailers.

“Our growth is a tangible representation of interest in digital currencies and of Coin Cloud’s mission to provide communities with seamless options to buy and sell,” said Chris McAlary, Coin Cloud founder and CEO.

Separately, Coin Cloud has also struck a partnership with the National Alliance of Trade, which supports over 6,000 convenience retail stores.

Coin Cloud machines offer access to over 30 cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, ethereum, dogecoin and a number of stablecoins and DeFi tokens. Customers are able to purchase or sell crypto with cash, debit or credit cards. The seven-year-old, Las Vegas-based company has kiosks in 47 states and Brazil. Its H-E-B kiosks will appear in the Houston area.

Privately held H-E-B ranked 13th among U.S. grocery chains with nearly $37 billion in revenue last year, according to the trade publication Progressive Grocer. The 116-year-old company has 340 stores throughout Texas and northern Mexico.