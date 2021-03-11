Exchange-traded fund (ETF) giant WisdomTree has applied to launch a bitcoin ETF, becoming one of many firms to apply for an ETF by filing an S-1 Form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

WisdomTree intends to list the shares of the ETF on Cboe’s BZX Exchange. NYDIG applied in February, Valkyrie applied in January, and VanEck applied in December of last year. So far, VanEck has been the only couple to also file a Form 19b-4, kicking off the SEC’s regulatory review process.

Grayscale may soon be in the process of either applying for a new bitcoin ETF or converting Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF as it seeks to hire nine ETF specialists. The digital asset investment firm, which is owned by CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group, refused to confirm that it is working on an ETF.