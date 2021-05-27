WisdomTree has filed for an Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF), according to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) documents.

The ETF specialist firm, which already has a bitcoin ETF before the U.S. regulator, becomes the second U.S. fund shop to also vie for an ether product, after VanEck. Approval would see Ethereum investments become readily available to U.S. retail traders, who could buy into the ETF without taking ownership of that blockchain’s native token, ether.

WisdomTree Ethereum Trust would list on the Cboe BZX Exchange under a to-be-determined ticker symbol. It does not yet have a crypto custodian lined up, the form shows.

The SEC has not yet approved a single bitcoin ETF, let alone an ETH equivalent, making WisdomTree’s new filing a test case in the latest wave of applicants.

Canadian regulators have moved much more swiftly on both fronts. There, investors can choose between multiple bitcoin and ether ETFs.