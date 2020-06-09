Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss will help produce a film based on the best-selling book that featured their entrance into the world of bitcoin.

As reported by Deadline on Monday, the twins will work with Stampede Ventures to turn “Bitcoin Billionaires” by Ben Mezrich into a movie. Stampede is an entity created by Greg Silverman, formerly Warner Bros.’ president of production, to fund blockbuster entertainment.

“Bitcoin Billionaires” is a non-fiction book that tells the tale of how, amid their struggles after their famous court battle with Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook, the Winklevoss brothers happened across cryptocurrency and decided to make a big bet on the youthful technology.

Cameron and Tyler previously worked with Mezrich on “The Accidental Billionaires,” the book that became the Oscar-winning film “The Social Network.”

Silverman told Deadline that after reading “Bitcoin Billionaires,” it was evident “that Cameron and Tyler’s remarkable redemption story, coupled with Ben’s masterful writing, would lend itself to a one-of-a-kind movie.” He further described the upcoming movie as “‘Rocky II’ meets ‘Wall Street.'”

Talking of Mezrich, the twins said, “Ben immediately understood the promise of cryptocurrency and was serious about telling its story to the world.”

Since their early days in crypto, Cameron and Tyler have gone on to launch a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, Gemini, and a stablecoin called the Gemini dollar (GUSD). The brothers were among the first to have become billionaires through investing in bitcoin.